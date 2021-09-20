हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda, 'nani' Jaya Bachchan cuddle in latest photo, share glimpse of silver chairs

Netizens can't take their eyes off Navya Naveli Nanda's latest photo, where she is seen posing with her Nani Jaya Bachchan. Social media users want to know if the silver chairs in the backdrop are 'real'.

Navya Naveli Nanda, 'nani' Jaya Bachchan cuddle in latest photo, share glimpse of silver chairs
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a social media sensation. Navya, who keeps giving sneak-peak into personal life, shared an adorable cute photo with her 'nani' Jaya Bachchan, which has since gone viral on the internet. 

The photo shows Navya and Jaya giving each other a tight hug as they pose for the shutterbugs. Navya simply captioned the picture, 'Nani'. The picture also gives a glimpse of the magnificent background of their beautiful abode. 

Netizens thronged to her post on Instagram and questioned her if the chairs in the background were made of silver. One user commented, "Piche wali table silver plated hai kya (Is the table behind you silver-plated)." Others also reacted to Jaya-Navya's photo and said that they look cute together.
  
After her graduation last year, Navya started her own business. She launched a platform for women, Aara Health, to discuss all their health issues. She started the new venture with three more ladies named Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo.

While Navya's maternal family comprises of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, her father Nikhil Nanda is the grandson of late actor Raj Kapoor. According to reports, Navya has no interest in making a career in acting. On the other hand, her brother Agastya Nanda is reportedly gearing up to make his debut with Zoya Akhtar's project. 

Must Watch

DNA: What is the reason for the death of Mahant Narendra Giri?