Filmmaker Kabir Khan Shares Heartwarming Incident Which Moved Late Irrfan Khan In Tears

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left the audience stunned and impressed with his acting on many occassions. It's not just the audience who adore him for the same but even the big talented actors of the industry have also been left immensely impressed with his acting and this went on to get proven by the fact that the late Irrfan Khan was once brought to tears when he watched a single-take performance by Nawazuddin as revealed by the filmmaker Kabir Khan.

Talking about the experience of shooting Nawazuddin's monologue for 'New York', Kabir Khan shared, “It was a non-stop three-four minutes' take and I never took another take… because when I said cut, some of the people in the crew were crying and some of them were clapping. I remember Irrfan walking in half an hour later. He told me ‘everyone’s talking about Nawaz’s performance’. I took Irrfan to the monitor and I played it and as he was watching it, tears were streaming down Irrfan’s face. He asked ‘kaha hai yaar Nawaz (Where is Nawaz),’ went and hugged Nawaz. What a moment it was."

Nawazuddin shared the screen space with the late Irrfan Khan in films such as The Lunchbox and Bypaas. On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Noorani Chehra, Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru, and Adbhut.

