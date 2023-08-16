trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649845
NewsLifestylePeople
NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Filmmaker Kabir Khan Shares Heartwarming Incident Which Moved Late Irrfan Khan In Tears

Talking about the experience of shooting Nawazuddin Siddiqui's monologue for 'New York', Kabir Khan shared, “He (Irrfan) told me ‘everyone’s talking about Nawaz’s performance’. I took Irrfan to the monitor and I played it and as he was watching it, tears were streaming down Irrfan’s face. He asked ‘kaha hai yaar Nawaz (Where is Nawaz),’ went and hugged Nawaz. What a moment it was."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nawazuddin shared the screen space with the late Irrfan Khan in films such as The Lunchbox and Bypaas
  • Nawazuddin executed a commendable monologue for 'New York'

Trending Photos

Filmmaker Kabir Khan Shares Heartwarming Incident Which Moved Late Irrfan Khan In Tears Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left the audience stunned and impressed with his acting on many occassions. It's not just the audience who adore him for the same but even the big talented actors of the industry have also been left immensely impressed with his acting and this went on to get proven by the fact that the late Irrfan Khan was once brought to tears when he watched a single-take performance by Nawazuddin as revealed by the filmmaker Kabir Khan. 

Talking about the experience of shooting Nawazuddin's monologue for 'New York', Kabir Khan shared, “It was a non-stop three-four minutes' take and I never took another take… because when I said cut, some of the people in the crew were crying and some of them were clapping. I remember Irrfan walking in half an hour later. He told me ‘everyone’s talking about Nawaz’s performance’. I took Irrfan to the monitor and I played it and as he was watching it, tears were streaming down Irrfan’s face. He asked ‘kaha hai yaar Nawaz (Where is Nawaz),’ went and hugged Nawaz. What a moment it was."

Nawazuddin shared the screen space with the late Irrfan Khan in films such as The Lunchbox and Bypaas. On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Noorani Chehra, Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru, and Adbhut.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train