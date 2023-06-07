Nikki Tamboli Stuns In Plunging Blouse And Orange Lehenga, Shares Hot BTS From Shoot

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion statements and her latest social media post is doing full justice with the tag. Nikki took the internet by storm with her sexy lehenga look and fans are now gasping for breath. In the latest post, Nikki puts her curves on display as she slips into a traditional outfit for a shoot.

Nikki has often taken over the internet with her sensuous photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. Now, a new video of the 'BB' fame flaunting her cleavage in a sexy orange lehenga choli has sent her fans into a frenzy. She looks absolutely stunning in a very plunging choli and fans are in love.

Nikki has been featured on the cover of a wedding magazine and she looks sizzling in the orange lehenga. Later then the actress shared a BTS video and fans are flooding the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One user wrote, 'You are extremely beautiful', 'looking so hot,' commented another. 'Bewitching beauty,' wrote a third one.

The actress often remains in the news for her bold and hot avatar. Before gaining fame from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she primarily worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Last year, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.