No one was allowed to enter Sushant Singh Rajput's room without Rhea Chakraborty's permission, actor's staff informs Bihar Police as team recreates death scene

New Delhi: The Bihar Police recently recreated Sushant Singh Rajput's death scene as part of its investigation. The team also thoroughly investigated the actor's room to get some information and meanwhile, quizzed his staff members. While nothing concrete was found from the spot, one of Sushant's staff members, however, made another startling revelation about his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The man, who worked has Sushant's sweeper, said that Rhea used to control everything at the house. No one was allowed to enter Sushant's room without her permission. "Madam even used to decide whether Sushant's room will be cleaned or not," the staff member said.

He added that there was a time when Sushant was not able to meet his staff.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police is keeping a close check on Sushant's friend-roommate Sidharth Pithani's whereabouts. He was the one who first saw Sushant's body after the actor died by suicide on June 14.

It has been learnt that the SIT also wants to question Sidharth in the case but the team is unable to reach out to him. Sidharth, who was questioned by the Mumbai Police, has been changing his statement.

Patna SIT has submitted a request to the Mumbai Police to give them access to Sushant's post-mortem report and other important documents for the probe. The Mumbai Police will submit the reports only after getting legal advice.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has received Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian's post-mortem report and is trying to probe if there is any connection between the two deaths. Disha allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai a week before Sushant passed away