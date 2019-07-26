No wedding bells for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor yet

Mumbai: Rumours have been rife lately that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to get married. Alia's close family members have, however, clarified that the Bollywood couple is not getting hitched anytime soon.

The buzz started after some media portals floated unconfirmed reports that Alia has placed an order for a wedding lehenga with ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This, because the "Raazi" star was spotted outside the designer's store in Mumbai.

On Friday, Alia's producer uncle Mukesh Bhatt squashed all such rumours.

"This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?" Mukesh said.

Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt also snubbed the news as fake.

"Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) 'jodi'. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it," said Rahul, according to a report on in.com.

This is second time this year that Alia's family had to come out to set the record straight on her marriage plans.

Back in May, Alia's mother Soni Razdan junked rumours that she was planning to get married to Ranbir at the beautiful Lake Como.

Reports about Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced last year. They have since made several appearances together -- be it walking hand in hand at an awards show or shopping on the streets of New York.

They started opening up about their relationship this year. Alia talked about it on "Koffee With Karan".

A kiss and an "I love you" from Alia to Ranbir at the 64th Filmfare Awards got their fans on social media excited, too.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Brahmastra".