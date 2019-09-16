Nora Fatehi laughs, cries, dances when a club in Marrakech played her song 'Pepeta'—Watch

New Delhi: The sizzling Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi's latest song 'Pepeta' has also become a chartbuster. The suave dancer who is having hthe time of her life in Marrakech was recently at a club where her song 'Pepeta' was played there by the DJ.

Nora couldn't keep her excitement and started dancing like no one's watching.

She shared the dance video on Instagram with a beautiful caption which reads: “I wanted to share with u guys this special moment! IT WAS SO UNEXPECTED my very own song #pepeta turnt up at the sickest club in Marrakesh ! i was about to record the performers and then suddenly #pepeta came on and i quickly threw my phone to my friend to record me it was a crazy moment wasnt sure what i should do with myself lol!! It was such a pleasant surprise as u can see from my reaction! I didnt see it coming at all cant explain the feeling but it was incredible to hear my lil own baby #pepeta, my voice, the sound of the track and to see people enjoying the song it was an amazing indescribable feeling! I felt like screaming crying laughing dancing it was crazy ive made one of my dreams this year come true!! My singing career taken off internationally, ive managed to produce projects that i use to only see in my own mind but now to bring my vision alive and to see it infront of me is something unbelievable!!! What a feeling!! What a feeling !!!! Nothing can stop me. The baddest dj in town @kol_dj Song pepeta by @norafatehi and @rayvanny.”

The song features Nora Fatehi and Ray Vanny, against the picturesque beach backdrop making it look picture perfect. It has been directed by Abderrafia El Abdioui.

The song is choreographed by Rajit dev while the lyrics are penned by RayVanny, Raja Kumari, Amaar baz and Ebraheem Baggash. This is Nora's second international track. She has also lent her voice for a few lines in the song.