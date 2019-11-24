Nora Fatehi looks stunning in red; picture goes viral

New Delhi: The beautiful and very talented Nora Fatehi sets social media on fire with every new upload. She is an internet sensation and her pics often go viral.

Nora has a huge army of fans with over 8.6 million followers on Instagram.

The stunner took to the photo and video sharing platform recently and shared a pic wearing a red tee with Golden hoop earrings. The Moroccan beauty casts a mystic spell in the pic and looks beautiful as always!

Check out her post here:

The caption is, “Better wake up if you sleep.. “

Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song 'Dilbar' took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actress soon became the ruler of many hearts.

It's been a long time since 'Dilbar' was unveiled and post that, the leggy lass has featured in many songs.

Her latest music video 'Pepeta' was loved globally and she recently featured with Sidharth Malhotra in the song 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' from 'Marjaavaan'.