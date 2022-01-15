Normalise finding love in your 40s: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to haters!

New Delhi: After busting break-up rumours with a powerful caption and a mushy picture, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dropped a cryptic post on finding love at 40s. This looks like a clear cut answer to haters for not spreading rumours and letting them be.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shared a note on their Instagram stories reading: Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor slammed all the rumours of their break-up writing: Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all

He got immense support from celebrity friends including Tara Sutaria, Sophie Choudry among others. Also, ladylove Malaika Arora reacted with a bright red heart emoji.

These rumours surfaced after several publications claimed that Arjun recently visited cousin Rhea's house, skipping to meet his ladylove Malaika, who stays nearby. This added more fuel to the fire.

Recently, Malla and Arjun celebrated New Year's together and even went on a vacay to the Maldives.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.