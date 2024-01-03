Nupur Shikhare-Ira Khan Marriage: Groom Arrives At Wedding Venue In Vest And Shorts

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday. The couple solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai. However, what came as a big surprise for everyone, the groom - Nupur - arrived at the wedding venue with a unique procession, showcasing his athletic side as a fitness coach and what it means to be Aamir Khan's son-in-law.

The lively 'baraat' reached the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai, where Nupur danced and played the dhol, creating quite a spectacle. Social media is buzzing with viral videos of their unconventional celebration.

Nupur Shikhare, donned in a gym attire, jogged to the wedding venue around 6:40 PM, demonstrating his fitness commitment. The groom's running video covering an 8-kilometre distance with friends has gained significant traction on social media. This unique approach to a wedding procession is garnering widespread appreciation.

An inside video shared on Spice's social media (PR team of Aamir) showed Ira and Nupur signing the official marriage papers. The proud father and actor Aamir was seen standing behind the couple along with his former wife Reena Dutt and other family members.

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani attended the wedding ceremony of Ira and Nupur. Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao exchanged warm greetings with the Ambanis as they entered the venue.

In November 2022, Ira Khan and Nupur got engaged, with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and Kiran Rao attending the ceremony. Nupur, previously Aamir Khan's trainer, played a crucial role in Aamir's body transformation.

Their love story began during fitness training sessions, and Nupur supported Ira through her struggles with depression, bringing them closer. A grand wedding function has reportedly been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.