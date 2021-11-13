हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan opens up on her marriage with Nikhil Jain, says 'she was wrongly portrayed'

In June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. 

Nusrat Jahan opens up on her marriage with Nikhil Jain, says &#039;she was wrongly portrayed&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan courted controversy over her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain earlier this year, by calling it 'null and void'. Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. 

Talking about the controversy, Nusrat told India Today, “They did not pay for my wedding, they did not pay for the hotel bills. I don't have to say anything to them. I am honest. I was wrongly portrayed, and now I have clarified it.” 

The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

In June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

Meanwhile, Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy named Yishaan J Dasgupta on August 26, 2021. A viral picture of a birth certificate surfaced which named Debashish Dasgupta as the father of Nusrat's baby boy. Not many know that actor Yash Dasgupta’s other name is Debashish. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

At present, Nusrat is in a relationship with Yash and the two have shared a few clicks on social media. 

Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nusrat JahanYash Dasguptanusrat jahan husbandnikhil jainnusrat jahan picsnusrat jahan baby
Next
Story

Kannada actress Rachita Ram's 'first night' statement at press conference triggers a row

Must Watch

PT16M43S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Ruckus in many cities of Maharashtra over Tripura violence