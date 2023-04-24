Nysa Devgan Brutally Trolled For Bumping In The Security Guard, Netizens Say 'Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai'

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan often makes headlines with her appearances and bold outfits. Recently, she bumped into the security guard while stepping out of the car with Orhan Awatramani and the paps got it on their camera. The video is going viral on social media and netizens are criticising Nysa for not being able to walk properly.

On Sunday, Nysa stepped out into the city for dinner with her friends, including Orry. Many pictures and videos are currently making rounds on the internet, where she can be seen jumping out of the car and bumping into the security guard while getting down the car. Netizens are trolling her saying that she is never walking straight.

Netizens have flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. One user wrote, 'Does she even walk normally ever ??' A second user wrote, 'Kuch toh gadbad hai is ladki mein.' 'Abhi pee b nhi or chad gye,' wrote a third user. Some others opined that the security guard rushed towards Nysa intentionally.

Nysa dodged the guard, nervously smiled at him, and continue walking towards the venue. Orry also walked towards the eatery and waved at the paps before going in.

Nysa has been surprising netizens with her sizzling avatars on various occasions. While the star kid shares limited pictures and videos on social media, she gets papped most often. Recently, she celebrated her 20th birthday at home with parents Ajay Devgn, Kajol, grandmother Veena Devgn, aunt Tanishaa Mukerji and others.