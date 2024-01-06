Nysa Devgan Turns The Glam On As She Parties With Her BFF Orry After Long, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Anyone following the Gen-Z bunch of Bollywood star kids knows who Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is. Well, if not knows about him but certainly know of his cool parties and vacays with the newest and coolest kids on the block including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan among many others.

After a brief lull, Orry is back with his Insta game piquing the interest of fans as he dropped a few of his unseen awesome-looking pictures nothing less than a professional-looking photoshoot. In the clicks, we can spot him with two of his friends and Nysa Devgan, looking as stunning as ever in a bodycon dress. They were joined by Tania Shroff as well.

Orry took to Insta stories and dropped stunning clicks featuring Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan in a multicolour bodycon dress and fans are in love. The pictures have now gone viral and are all over the internet.

While Nysa has kept her Instagram account private, Orry keeps sharing her photos on his IG account. But, this time, the two BFFs parited after long and fans were missing her on Orry's feed. Nysa, who is known for her immaculate sense of style, certainly understands how to turn heads with her appearance. The girl was undoubtedly the show stealer last night as she turned up in a sizzling bodycon outfit with glam makeup, looking fabulous as ever.

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.