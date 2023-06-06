Nysa Devgan's Party BFF Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani Meets Rahul Gandhi, Kajol's Daughter Hits Beyonce's London Concert - See Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's gen-next's favourite party buddy - Orry aka Orhan Awatramani recently gave netizens a pleasant surprise. He posted a picture with none other than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his meeting in London. Orry is pals with Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan among several others.

ORRY MEETS RAHUL GANDHI

Orry took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture with Rahul Gandhi, who can be seen in a cool blue collared T-shirt and denim while Orhan wore a black tee and cool pants. The two met at the Nobu, Old Park Lane restaurant in London. Take a look here:

NYSA DEVGAN-ORRY PARTY IN LONDON

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa recently attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concert in London. Orhan Awatramani posted many pictures and videos from the show on his Instagram Stories. The stunner rocked the concert in sassy stylish outfits and Orry also posted his dining pictures of them dining out.

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Recently, her close friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a bunch of his cool pictures last month and we spotted the BFF gang chilling and partying together. The pictures had Orry at an event in Mumbai along with Nysa and other pals. Nysa glammed up in an off-shoulder golden dress, looking stunning.

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.