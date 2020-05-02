On Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary, let's take a look at the films he directed

New Delhi: The renowned auteur, Satyajit Ray is hailed as the maverick and greatest filmmakers not just in India but worldwide. His cinema reflected the society of the time and brilliantly highlighted the class crisis and conflict on-screen. Ray, was driven to filmmaking after meeting French director Jean Renoir and watching the famous Italian neo-realist film 'Bicycle Thieves' by Vittoria De Sica.
Born in a family of prolific writers and artistes, Ray's parents were Sukumar Ray and Suprabha Ray. Satyajit Ray, before making his mark as a filmmaker, also worked in an advertising agency, publishing house - designing book covers for many.
In fact, he designed for Jibanananda Das's 'Banalata Sen', and 'Rupasi Bangla', Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's 'Chander Pahar', Jim Corbett's 'Maneaters of Kumaon', and Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Discovery of India'. He also worked on a children's version of 'Pather Panchali', a classic Bengali novel by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, renamed as Aam Antir Bhepu (The mango-seed whistle).
Ray was so influenced with his work at the publishing house that he used his illustrations as still shots in the first film he helmed.
On his birth anniversary (May 2, 1921) let's take a look at the films he directed:
1955 Pather Panchali
1956 Aparajito,
1958 Parash Pathar, Jalsaghar
1959 Apur Sansar
1960 Devi
1961 Teen Kanya
• The Postmaster
• Monihara
• Samapti
1961 Rabindranath Tagore
1962 Kanchenjungha, Abhijan
1963 Mahanagar
1964 Charulata, Two
1965 Kapurush-O-Mahapurush
• Kapurush
• Mahapurush
1966 Nayak
1967 Chiriyakhana
1969 Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne
1970 Aranyer Din Ratri
1970 Pratidwandi
1971 Seemabaddha, Sikkim
1972 The Inner Eye
1973 Ashani Sanket
1974 Sonar Kella
1976 Jana Aranya
1976 Bala
1977 Shatranj Ke Khilari
1979 Joi Baba Felunath
1980 Hirak Rajar Deshe, Pikoo
1981 Sadgati
1984 Ghare Baire
1987 Sukumar Ray
1989 Ganashatru
1990 Shakha Proshakha
1991 Agantuk
Satyajit Ray was graced by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with an Honorary Academy Award. He became the first and the only Indian, yet, to receive the honour. He received it 24 days before his death, calling it the "Best achievement of his movie-making career."
Ray breathed his last on April 23, 1992.
Satyajit Ray has left behind a legacy of cinematic brilliance which schools the aspiring movie makers and actors on how to view the reality and create magic on the reel.