NYSA DEVGAN

Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani Is Back! His Unseen Pics With Nysa Devgan Get A Reaction From BFF Janhvi Kapoor

Orry's New Pics With Nysa Devgan: Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa often get clicked partying with Orry at the most fantastic places.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani Is Back! His Unseen Pics With Nysa Devgan Get A Reaction From BFF Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: Anyone following the Gen-Z bunch of Bollywood star kids knows who Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is. Well, if not knows about him but certainly knows of his cool parties and vacays with the newest and coolest kids on the block including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan among many others. 

After a brief lull, Orry is back with his Insta game piquing the interest of fans as he dropped a few of his unseen awesome-looking pictures nothing less than a professional-looking photoshoot. In two of the clicks, we can spot him with a friend and Nysa Devgan, looking as stunning as ever in that bodycon dress. Take a look here: 

 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Orry's caption reads: Don’t leave me now, baby I am trying. Reacting to this, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: Gtg sorry, with sister Khushi dropping in some lit emojis. Meanwhile, Nysa wrote: who cud leave u. Many other friends also commented on Orry's picture blast.

A few days back, Janhvi and Khushi partied with Orry and Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also joined the gang. The pictures were shared by Orry on his IG Story.

WHEN ORRY MET RAGA

In June this year, Orhan Awatramani gave netizens a pleasant surprise after he posted a picture with none other than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his meeting in London. The two met at the Nobu, Old Park Lane restaurant. This surely got him trending on social media all day.

NYSA DEVGAN-ORRY PARTY IN LONDON

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa sometime back attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour concert in London. Orhan Awatramani posted many pictures and videos from the show on his Instagram Stories. The stunner rocked the concert in sassy stylish outfits and Orry also posted his dining pictures of them dining out. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan. Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

