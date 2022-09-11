NewsLifestylePeople
PALAK TIWARI

Palak Tiwari shares glimpse from her ethnic photoshoot, mom Shweta Tiwari reacts

On the acting front, Palak Tiwari will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`.

Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:31 PM IST
Mumbai: `Bijlee Bijlee` fame Palak Tiwari shared a glimpse from her ethnic photoshoot which left her actress-mother Shweta Tiwari in awe.

Palak took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel of her posing in a pink-gold Kanjeevaram saree for the first time. She completed her look with gold jewellery and tied her hair into a braid.

Reacting to the video, Shweta Tiwari wrote: "Oh my god! My Babyyyy," with heart emojis.

She then shared Palak`s video on her Instagram story and wrote: "Kitni sundar meri bacchi!! (My daughter is so beautiful)."

On the acting front, Palak will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. She also has an upcoming film titled `Rosie`. Shweta will be seen sharing screen space with actor Manav Gohil after twenty years in the upcoming `Main Hoon Aparajita.`

