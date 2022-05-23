NEW DELHI: Actor and former 'Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi took a sly dig at Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut and mocked her for her behaviour at the special screening of her film 'Dhaakad', which was held recently. However, Payal went on to praise Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel for being a good human being.

Payal, who had recently vented out her anger at Kangana for losing 'Lock Upp' trophy to Munawar Faruqui, had wished that 'Dhaakad' turns out to be a flop. She had also unfollowed Kangana on Instagram, accusing her of not being able to realise her true potential of being a 'Badass'.

Continuing her tirade against Kangana, Payal took to social media and spoke about 'Dhaakad' dismal run at the Box Office. Taking to Instagram, Payal Rohatgi shared two screenshots--the first one of an article which said that Kangana's Dhaakad earned Rs 50 lakh on day 1 at the box office.

In the second picture, a screenshot of an old tweet on Munawar Faruqui was also seen. The tweet read, "I come from Two India 1) 1947 2) 2014 #FreedomOfSpeech." Sharing the post, Payal wrote, "Sad…Karma is a b****….Jisko 18 lakh vote mile na usne film ki promotion ki na uske BOTS film dekhne aaye." (The one who received 18 lakh votes, they didn't do promotion nor did their bots came to watch the film)

She also added, "#Sita MA par film banane waali hai Kangana ji aur usme Sita MA ka mazak udane waale ko shayad role bhi degi kyuki use apni objectivity dikhani hai samaaj ko (Kangana is going to make a film on Goddess Sita and the one who made fun of Her even they might land a role because she has to show her objectivity to the society) (folded hands emoji). #payalrohatgi #ladkihuladhskdihu #yogasehoga."

Earlier this month, stand-up comedian Munawar won Kangana-hosted Lock Upp and lifted the winner's trophy, beating Payal at the game. He was declared the winner after receiving more than 18 lakh votes. Apart from the trophy, Munawar also won Rs 20 lakh as cash prize, a BMW car and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

Kangana's Dhaakad witnessed a slow start at the box office. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Dhaakad made ₹50 lakh on its opening day. "#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is Rs 50 Lakhs Nett," he tweeted.

'Dhaakad' also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Live TV