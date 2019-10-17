PM Narendra Modi praises actress Gul Panag's son Nihal, calls him 'Extremely adorable'- Here's why

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter and was all praises for Bollywood actress Gul Panag's son Nihal.

His tweet is in response to a video shared by Gul in which her son Nihal is happily pointing out the PM on magazines and newspapers to his mother. The toddler sits in his mothers lap and when Gul asks him 'Who's this', the toddler's reaction is beyond adorable!

Replying to the video, PM Modi wrote, “Extremely adorable! Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag”

Extremely adorable! Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag. https://t.co/CQN5hMPg7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2019

Earlier, sharing the video on Twitter, Gul had written, “So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it 'for the camera'. @Openthemag”

On the work front, Gul will be seen in the upcoming thriller-drama 'Bypass Road'. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pande in pivotal roles.