PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi praises actress Gul Panag's son Nihal, calls him 'Extremely adorable'- Here's why

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and was all praises for Bollywood actress Gul Panag's son Nihal.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram / File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter and was all praises for Bollywood actress Gul Panag's son Nihal.

His tweet is in response to a video shared by Gul in which her son Nihal is happily pointing out the PM on magazines and newspapers to his mother. The toddler sits in his mothers lap and when Gul asks him 'Who's this', the toddler's reaction is beyond adorable!

Replying to the video, PM Modi wrote, “Extremely adorable! Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag”

Earlier, sharing the video on Twitter, Gul had written, “So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it 'for the camera'. @Openthemag”

On the work front, Gul will be seen in the upcoming thriller-drama 'Bypass Road'. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Sudhanshu Pande in pivotal roles.

