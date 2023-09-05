trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658071
Pooja Bhatt And Her Bigg Boss OTT 2 Friend Bebika Dhurve Twin in Black Bathing Suits While Enjoying Their Waterfall Vacation - Watch

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve Pics: The new BFFs are currently enjoying a blissful vacation together.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who was recently seen in popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finally took off for her vacation with new friend and fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve. Both the ladies shared a glimpse of their amazing time spent together while enjoying the waterfalls. 

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika twinned in black stunning bathing suits. Pooja captioned the post: Back to my reality! Many of her celebrity friends commented on it. Zareen Khan dropped hear emoji while Sangeeta Bijlani wrote: So happy to see this 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

Several of her fans also dropped comments on the post. One person wrote: Pooja ji is still hotter than bebika. Another one said: Pooja mam you are soo damnn hot...dont go like this in front of Elvish...He will be pissed off.

Bebika also shared a couple of photos with her BFF Pooja Bhatt on social media. She wrote in the caption: A mentor
A teacher
A mother figure
My soulmate
When her vision.. wisdom.. intellect .. intuition read my soul inside out and found the best in me... why would I care what the world thinks ...

The BOND STRONGER THAN JAMES BOND... POOJA MAAM KO KOI SUNA NAI SAKTA ... BEBIKA KISI KI SUNTI NAI...
BEBIKA SIRF POOJA MAAM KI SUNTI HAI

@poojab1972 My heart and soul

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav while Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan stood as a runner-up. Manisha Rani came in third and Pooja was at No 4 spot after Bebika accepted the money and made an exit from the game.

