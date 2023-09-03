Pooja Bhatt Responds To Troll Who Asked If Mahesh Bhatt Used Her Body To Satisfy His Ego

New Delhi: Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was recently seen in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The seasoned actress recently shut down a troll who tried to defame her father for his much-publicised affair with late yesteryear star Parveen Babi during the 70s.

The Instagram user wrote, "Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Babi ran after him in the dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego. What an irony ohh God. People can use someone's innocent feelings to please their egos and might. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God."

Pooja, who is known for her strong opinions and not take trolling easily, hit back at the troll, writing, "May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best."

The screenshot of both comments was shared on the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. Soon after it was shared, netizens started expressing their opinions on the matter.

A user wrote, "The guy is literally insinuating that Mahesh 'used her body' with his question, that's just disgusting, because even if you're working with the assumption he did do it, she's literally the fucking victim. How the absolute progressive beings of this sub seeing no problem with the comment is astonishing".

"I feel the commentator crossed the line here. Pooja is the victim. And like almost all victims she is brainwashed. If anyone should be questioned it should be Mahesh", read another comment.

Another comment read, "She is also very off and weird. I just never felt healthy vibe from her and hated her presence in Chup. Also she ruined Ranvir Shorey's life."

One User wrote, "I don't think they deserve sympathy in the first place. I picked this specific comment up because it seems less like a troll comment and actually questions the double standards and perverted nature of her father that Pooja is groomed to ignore and reinforce on others."

"Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most vile, problematic person in the industry. I have heard plenty of stories where he would make people work free to give them exposure and made tons of money on that. And ofcourse his personal stories are to feel sick about. He should go extinct by now and people should forget him for their own sanity. Also Pooja you still can do better," wrote one.