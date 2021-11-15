हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is a 'biscuit dipped in caramel' in smouldering swimsuit pics!

South beauty Pooja Hegde is enjoying her Maldives to the fullest from dipping in the pool in swimsuits to having floating breakfasts.

Pooja Hegde is a &#039;biscuit dipped in caramel&#039; in smouldering swimsuit pics!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South actress Pooja Hegde dropped scintillating pictures on Monday (November 15) from her Maldives trip and they're burning up the Instagram. In the pictures, the 'Radhe Shyam' actress was seen flaunting her toned physique in a caramel-coloured monokini.

She had paired the swimsuit with golden hoops and elegantly posed for the cameras.

Take a look at her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 

Earlier, Pooja had shared pictures of her serene floating breakfast in a pool during her stay in the Maldives.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 

On the work front, Pooja has a countrywide lineup of big-budget films including 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film 'Radhe Shyam' with Prabhas, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Salman Khan, 'Acharyaa' with Chiranjeevi and 'Ram Charan', 'Thalapathy 65' opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

She was last seen in the film 'Most Eligible Bachelor' alongside Akhil Akkineni which released on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra.

