DeepVeer wedding anniversary: When Deepika revealed Ranveer's habits and left everyone in splits

New Delhi: The most-talked about couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their third marriage anniversary on Sunday. The duo tied the knot in the picturesque location of Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018 and since then the couple has been inseparable.

During Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards in 2019, Deepika and Ranveer shared the stage and the former revealed certain facts about her husband which she witnesses a lot at home.

Talking about how he takes a lot of time to do regular chores, Deepika said, "He takes longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed."

When she realized that her last words have not gone right and the audience is taking it in other way then she clarified her statement. Putting all doubts to rest, Deepika said, "I said longer to get into bed," leaving everyone in splits.

The duo is often seen getting into fun banter on social media and their fans love their cute chemistry and always crave for more.

Even Deepika accepted that she has a quality which is not liked by her husband and her family and due to which Ranveer has named her as ‘phat phat’.

While talking about her quality, she told Film Companion, "My mother always says this; Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place. Can you not have to do something all the time.’ And I don't know I am always up to something."

On the work front, Ranveer is currently seen as a host on the visual quiz show The Big Picture.

He was recently seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi in a cameo role and will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Apart from that Ranveer will be also seen with Deepika in 83. He also has Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Alia Bhatt.

On Deepika’s part, she will be next seen in The Intern remake, Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled drama, Pathan and Fighter in her kitty.