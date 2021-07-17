Porn star Dahlia Sky found dead in her car with gunshot wounds, police suspect suicide

New Delhi: Famous porn star Dahlia Sky was found dead in her car and suffered fatal gunshots, reportedly. She was 31. The adult film actress was battling stage four cancer and according to a report in The Sun, battled depression due to her critical illness.

The Sun quoted police telling Adult News Video (AVN) that Dahlia Sky shot herself in a car in what they described as a 'potential suicide'. Sky's body was found in her car in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, on June 30.

'Suicide is what the investigation is leaning towards, and there's no evidence at this time that there's any foul play', LAPD detective Dave Peteque told Adult News Video.

Dahlia Sky began her adult film star career back in 2010 and was originally known by the name of Bailey Blue. She later changed her name after a clothing company sent her a legal order as they had the name trademarked.

Hans, the owner of JHP Films, which co-produced some of Sky’s films in a statement to AVN said, "During her last year I spoke to her several times about life. It was not an easy ride for her. This will take a long time to get over, if it’s even possible. Dahlia Sky, you beautiful soul, you funny, complicated and warm-hearted friend! I am going to miss you so much."

Dahlia Sky was braving breast cancer and would often share her ordeal with fans through social media posts. Her fans took to Instagram and offered condolences to her loved ones, family and friends.