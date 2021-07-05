हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'firework' in adorable throwback picture

In a special post marking the US Independence Day, global star Priyanka Chopra treated fans to an adorable picture featuring herself with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her &#039;firework&#039; in adorable throwback picture
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Washington: In a special post marking the US Independence Day, global star Priyanka Chopra treated fans to an adorable picture featuring herself with husband Nick Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Miss World who has jetted back to London to resume the shoot for 'Citadel', shared a throwback picture of herself celebrating the US Independence Day with Nick.

The snap is undoubtedly one of the dreamiest pictures of the couple available on the internet. Priyanka is seen leaning onto Nick as they pose for a photo together. She captioned the post as, "Happy 4th of July #throwback".

nick

Referring to her husband who is seen wearing a special American flag print shirt, Priyanka wrote, "My firework @nickjonas". In the earlier stories, Priyanka also shared a sneak peek into her 'quarantine life' in London.

She can be seen enjoying a glass of fruit mocktail amid the 'summertime in London' and also playing with her dogs, Gino, Panda and Diana. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including the spy series 'Citadel', 'Text for You', and 'Matrix 4'. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra InstagramPriyanka Chopra picsNick Jonas
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor recalls standing up to Bollywood's 'ridiculous' pay gap, says she lost out on films!

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Forensic Investigation: The drone used in the Jammu Drone Attack was 'Made in China'