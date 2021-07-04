Priyanka Chopra receives a nasty comment about her eyes, gives a sassy reply

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas dons several hats. Apart from being a successful actor, she is a producer, author and entrepreneur. The global sensation took to her Instagram recently to read feedback on her haircare brand ‘Anomaly’.

Posting the video, the actress wrote, “The Reviews Are In: Deep Conditioning Mask From @anomalyhaircare! Loved reading your reviews on @anomalyhaircare and getting your feedback! Find @anomalyhaircare at your local @target and let me know what you think so we can make Anomaly better for you. #AnomalyHaircare”.

However, while reading feedback, she read an unsavoury personal comment made by someone about her eyes. “I am upset at Priyanka Chopra's eyes. Something makes me uneasy," read the actress.

Peecee responded to the mean comment saying, "I don't think this was supposed to be in the reviews. But if it was, I don't know what I can do about that. Sorry," and made a funny face by blinking her eyes.

Priyanka’s cousin sister and actress Parineeti Chopra took to the comment section below and wrote, “Why so cute.”

Many of the actress fans took to the comment section to ask when the product will launch in India.

Earlier, Priyanka was spotted in her newly launched high-end Indian restaurant Sona in New York for the first time. The actress posted pictures from her outing, where she can be seen indulging in golgappa shots. “I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City, wrote the 38 years old.

The actress is again back in London working after spending some time with her family in the United States.