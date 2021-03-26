हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra pulls off a sassy look in bindi and bikini, never heard of being shy, even at 19!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently featured on Oprah Winfrey's talk show Super Soul and opened up on her personal life, husband Nick Jonas and memoir Unfinished. 

Priyanka Chopra pulls off a sassy look in bindi and bikini, never heard of being shy, even at 19!

New Delhi: Expect global icon Priyanka Chopra to stun you at any given point in time. The gorgeous actress took the internet by storm with her sassy throwback picture, where she is seen rocking a bikini with a bindi. 

Yes! Told you, she can surprise you any moment. At 19, Priyanka Chopra Jonas pulled off a risque outfit with elan. She captioned her picture: Shy? Never heard of her at all of 19!! #TBT #BindisAndBikinis

In a free-wheeling chat, Priyanka told Oprah: "I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn't take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s, I don't know if that's something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him."

She went on to add: "Nothing surprised me more than you know him (Nick Jonas). He's such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams... you know. Such a true partnership he offers me everything that we do together."

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. The wedding festivities continued for days. The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

 

