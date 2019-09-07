Priyanka Chopra's film The Sky Is Pink to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra's ambitious project 'The Sky is Pink' is all set to be screened at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of the starcast of the film. PeeCee wrote, "On my way to @tiff_net today.

Can't wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th.

So excited for the amazing early reviews & to share this with the world!

#TheSkyIsPink."

The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal parts and it is being helmed by Shonali Bose.

It is reportedly a love story of the parents of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. It will be produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.

The movie will hit the screens on October 11, 2019.