Korean Actor Song Jae-Lim, Star Of 'Queen Woo,' Found Dead At 39

Seoul: South Korean actor Song Jae-lim, famed for his roles in beloved television dramas like 'Moon Embracing the Sun' and 'Two Weeks', has passed away at the age of 39.

The actor was found dead at his home in Seoul on November 7, 2024, as per E! News.

According to the documents obtained from Seoul's Seongdong Police and reported by E! News, Song was discovered by a close friend who arrived at his apartment around 12:30 p.m. for a lunch meeting.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, though police have stated that there were no signs of foul play.

Following his untimely passing, Song's family shared with Yonhap News Agency that they would hold a private funeral on November 14, attended only by immediate relatives and close friends, as per E! News.

Song Jae-lim made his acting debut in 2009 with the film 'Actresses', but it was his role in the hit historical drama 'Moon Embracing the Sun' (2012) that catapulted him to fame.

He portrayed a loyal warrior in the popular series, which brought him widespread recognition and critical acclaim.

His career continued to thrive with notable roles in 'The Idle Mermaid' (2014), 'Unkind Ladies' (2015), and 'I Wanna Hear Your Song' (2019), among others.

One of his most celebrated performances came in 2015 when he won a Soompi Award for Best Actor for his role as Kwon Shi-Kyung in 'The Idle Mermaid'.

In addition to his acting career, Song also made a significant impact on the variety show 'We Got Married', where he starred alongside actress Kim So-eun.

Their "fantasy married couple" dynamic won them a Soompi Award for Best Couple, and their off-screen friendship made a lasting impression, as per E! News.

Reflecting on his time with Kim, Song shared in a 2015 interview, "We had a friendship and a common goal: 'We need to finish filming and go home quickly, so let's make enough material for the show and go.' We still have that kind of camaraderie with each other," reported E! News.