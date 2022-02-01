हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa tests positive for COVID-19, reveals getting hospitalised

Aishwaryaa, who is the elder daughter of south superstar Rajinikanth, hit headlines last month after she announced her separation from her husband and actor Dhanush. 

Rajinikanth&#039;s daughter Aishwaryaa tests positive for COVID-19, reveals getting hospitalised
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa has contracted COVID-19. On Tuesday, Aishwaryaa took to Instagram and informed everyone about her diagnosis. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Tested positive even after all the precautions..got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022. We will see what more is that you have in store for me," she wrote. Aishwaryaa also shared her picture from the hospital.

After learning about her diagnosis, fans wished her a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Aishwarya," a social media user commented. "Please take care," another one wrote.

Last month, Aishwaryaa made headlines with the news of her separation from husband and actor Dhanush.

