Rakul Preet Singh Shares Nostalgic Childhood Video On Children’s Day

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh, one of the most talented and beloved actresses in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, took to social media today to share a nostalgic throwback video in celebration of Children’s Day. The actress, known for her versatile roles and strong fan following, posted a heartwarming childhood compilation that has left fans melting with affection.

Captioning the video, Rakul wrote: “Here is a piece of my heart, a gift that my family gave me on my wedding day, and I wanted to share it with all of you. #bachpankiyaadein Childhood memories are always special. Hamesha haste raho, khelte raho and never lose the child within you .. Happy Children’s Day!!”

Take A Look AT The Post:

The video, shared on Instagram, features a young Rakul enjoying playful moments with her family and relatives, giving fans a rare glimpse into her childhood. It is a perfect blend of joy and nostalgia, capturing the innocence and happiness that define early years.

Rakul recently experienced a back injury while working out, which led to a period of strict bed rest. Thankfully, she recovered quickly, much to the relief of her fans, and has resumed her busy schedule.

On the work front, Rakul is gearing up for her highly anticipated role in De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She also has exciting projects lined up, including Mere Husband Ki Biwi and the gripping drama Ameeri, both of which are expected to further showcase her acting range.

With her growing popularity and an impressive lineup of upcoming films, Rakul Preet Singh continues to carve out her place as one of Bollywood’s brightest stars.