South superstar Ram Charan tests positive for coronavirus, gives this message to fans

NEW DELHI: Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday (December 29) took to social media to inform his fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor added that he is asymptomatic and has decided to quarantine at home. He also requested people who came into close contact with him in the last couple of days to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

Ram posted a text which read, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger.” His tweet said: “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

Only last week, the actor attended a Christmas party alongside his cousins Allu Arjun, Niharika and others. Sharing photos from the party, he wrote, "From last night!! Merry Christmas!!"

The party was also attended by Sai Dharam, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, Allu Bobby, Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja and Sushamita.

Pictures of Ram Charan's surprise visit to the sets of his father Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, 'Acharya', had also gone viral on Monday. The actor met filmmaker Koratala Siva and film's production designer Suresh Selvarajan on his visit to the sets.

Earlier this month, he along with his wife Upasana, Chiranjeevi and other close family members, including south star Allu Arjun, had flown to Udaipur in Rajasthan for the destination wedding of actor Niharika Konidela.