Ramayana: Sai Pallavi Slams Reports Of Turning Vegetarian For Ranbir Kapoor Starrer As She Plays Sita

Mumbai: Sai Pallavi has slammed reports claiming she adopted a vegetarian diet specifically for her role as Sita in the upcoming film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to social media, the actress expressed frustration over what she described as a pattern of baseless rumours surfacing around critical moments in her career, such as film releases or announcements.

In her strongly-worded note, Sai Pallavi wrote, “Most of the time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours, fabricated lies, or incorrect statements being spread with or without motives. But it’s high time that I react as it keeps happening consistently, especially around cherishable moments of my career!”

Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease;… https://t.co/XXKcpyUbEC — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) December 11, 2024

The actress also issued a stern warning to media outlets and individuals who propagate false stories, stating, “Next time I see any ‘reputed’ page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up crappy story in the name of news or gossip, then you will hear from me legally! Period!”

Her response came after a Tamil publication claimed she had adopted vegetarianism specifically for her role as Sita and travelled with a team of cooks to maintain her diet.

The much-anticipated Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, boasts a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Kannada superstar Yash. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part slated to hit theatres in 2026. Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita is expected to bring depth and grace to the character, making it one of the most awaited performances of her career.