Rana Daggubati's massive weight loss leaves netizens worried—Pic proof

New Delhi: South superstar Rana Daggubati has a huge fan following and recently when he shared a picture on Instagram which was part of a brand promotion, it left netizens worried.

Wondering why? Well, Rana has undergone a massive weight loss transformation and his concerned fans wanna know if all's well with his health. Check out the picture and some fan reactions:

The actor's powerful performance in epic saga 'Baahubali' and won many hearts. He was lauded for playing Bhallaladeva's role brilliantly on-screen.

On the work front, Rana has several projects in his kitty. He has movies like Haathi Mere Saathi, Hiranya Kashyap, Madai Thiranthu / 1945, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Virataparvam 1992 in the pipeline.

Also, he will be seen in multi-starrer comedy 'Housefull 4' which is the fourth installment of superhit franchise 'Housefull'. Rana will be seen playing a military officer in Bhuj: The Pride of India.