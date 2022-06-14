NEW DELHI: As Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is all set to launch its trailer tomorrow that is on June 15, the team of the film including Alia Bhatt cannot keep her calm.

On the official page of the film, Ranbir has urged his fans to watch the trailer and to comment their reactions as he has given his heart, blood, sweat, lung and kidney to the film. He also went on saying Ab khel shuru and also urged everyone to watch the movie on September 9, 2022.

A day before the release of the trailer, Alia was also seen sharing her excitement and nervousness about the trailer launch to her fans in a new video which she shared in her Instagram Story.

In the video, she told her fans that she has watched the trailer 25 to 30 times and it means a lot for her as she has given a lot to this film. She also hopes that the trailer gets immense love from everyone as this becomes the deciding factor for the audience whether they want to watch the film or not.

Earlier today, the director of the film Ayan Mukerji released the first motion poster of Mouni Roy stating her as the "surprise package" in the film. He also described her character as 'Junoon' which is undoubtedly looking very fierce and promising.

The trailer of the film will be unveiled on June 15, Wednesday. While it has been stated that Brahmastra is a fantasy film with supernatural aspects, the narrative of the film has been kept under wraps.

The multi-starrer film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

In various interviews, Ayan has stated that the film has been in development for about nine years. The film's production began about five years ago. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first instalment of a proposed three-part series.

Directed by Ayan, 'Brahmastra' will release in multiple languages on September 9, 2022.