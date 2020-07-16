Ranveer Singh beats Selena Gomez to record a billion views on Giphy

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has added one more feather to his coveted cap. He is on Giphy, a popular American online database and search engine known for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, and his channel has already aggregated 1.1 billion views! He has beaten the likes of international sensation Selena Gomez, who is currently at 961 million.

Ranveer joins the eclectic list of global power icons like Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, Taylor Swift and Arianna Grande who have over 1 billion views on their profile.

“Several factors have resulted in Ranveer’s staggering social media following. People, especially youngsters really relate to him because he has made it big through his brilliant acting skills. His equity is extremely strong given the kind of films he does and he is considered a huge showman with eclectic fashion choices. He is the youngest male superstar of the country with a total social media reach of 56 million across platforms! Among all the Bollywood male actors, he is among the top 3 highest followed Instagram accounts. He boasts of fan clubs strength at about 4.5 million worldwide!", a source added.

Adding more, “Ranveer’s followers are present across countries like United States, UK, Scotland, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, France, Germany, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, UAE countries, Canada, Japan and even in some African countries! He is a truly global phenomenon and the big blockbusters that he has delivered in the last two years has only added to the star appear of the actor. It is, thus, not a surprise that his GIF’s can get such a staggering number of views!”

The actor has Kabir Khan's 'sports drama '83 lined-up for release this year which was delayed due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. He plays the legendary icon Kapil Dev in the biopic which recreates the historic 1983 cricket World Cup moment when India lifted the trophy.