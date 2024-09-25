Rekha Makes Unique Appearance At The Airport; Fans Say It’s So Much Better Than Aishwarya’s Look At Paris Fashion Week

New Delhi: Rekha is the ultimate diva in Bollywood and even today at the age of 69 years old. The veteran diva was spotted at the airport making a unique appearance and the fans are in love with her style and panache. Rekha was seen wearing a stylish hairband with pearl, wearing a black outfit paired with sneakers.

The sunglasses that the diva wore are definitely something that you want to have in your accessories collection. The netizens are hailing her as the evergreen beauty and we cannot agree more.

Watch the video of Rekha slaying in style with her airport look that makes her fans go wow.

Many netizens even call her airport look better than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris Fashion Week event. One user said," Her style statement is oo lalala". Another user commented," Her look is so much better than Aishwarya's Paris Fashion Week". One more user said, "She is still rocking, look at the recent heavy face of Sushmita and Aishwarya".

Rekha is slaying and how the actress's kind gesture too was lauded by fans as she patiently waited to give pictures to the paparazzi as she doesn't often make appearances.