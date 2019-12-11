Relief for Sapna Choudhary, FIR under SC/ST act cancelled

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary can heave a sigh of relief as FIR against her under SC/ST Act has been cancelled. Reportedly, Gurugram police on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the FIR cancellation report against the singer has been filed.

Justice Anil Khetarpal dismissed the petition calling it baseless.

Sapna, in her petition, said that an FIR was filed against her at sector 29 police station for hurting the sentiments of a particular community while singing a song at an event. Complainant Satpal Tanwar alleged that Sapna through her song has insulted the SC/ST community.

After he raised an objection to it, on July 14, 2016, the police filed a case against the Haryanvi singer-dancer.

In her plea, Sapna maintained that the song she performed on during the event happens to be a folk song and several other singers have sung it previously too. She alleged that however she is being targetted unnecessarily and said that she never intended to hurt the sentiments of any community through her act.

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.