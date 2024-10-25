Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is an elated father and time and again his family has spoken about his eternal love for his daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir too has admitted that he loves to care of his daughter Raha and wishes to spend his entire time with her. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima who is making her debut with Bollywood Wives Vs Fabulous Lives has recently spoken about her brother Ranbir Kapoor parenting and recalled how her late father Rishi Kapoor was not involved with them

In her recent interview with Hautterfly Riddhima said that Ranbir takes care of Raha when Alia Bhatt is off to work and he is not like their father Rishi Kapoor,“When Alia is working, Ranbir pitches in, which is great. Obviously, that’s his daughter. He does it with a lot of love and a lot of… like his eyes shine when he sees his child. He is a great father and she is an amazing mom. But when she is working, he is at home looking after her.” The conversation then steered towards how men of the current generation are doing better than the previous generations in terms of their fatherly duties and Riddhima implied that her father wouldn’t be as involved. “My dad used to come and just ask my mom ‘Paani boil kia na?’ That’s it. Done"

In an interview with Galatta, Riddhima revealed how her brother Ranbir's eyes sparkle seeing his daughter," Ranbir's eyes sparkle and shine when he sees his daughter; he literally becomes a new person. Otherwise, he is usually very quiet and calm; he is a zen. He only acts like that in front of the camera and when his daughter is around".

Ranbir and Alia were blessed with Raha Kapoor in November 6, 2022, soon the little one will be two years old.