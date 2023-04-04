Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Breaks Her Silence On Late Pregnancy, Calls It a 'Mutual Decision'

New Delhi: South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are all set to become parents soon. Upasana in her interview with Humans Of Bombay talked about the time spent in Los Angeles ahead of the Oscars, the big win for RRR and how difficult the Naatu Naatu choreography was. She also opened up about her pregnancy.

Upasna Konidela told Humans Of Bombay, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves. It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

Upasana is the third-generation entrepreneur and philanthropist from the Apollo Hospitals family in India. The chain of Apollo Hospitals was founded by her grandfather Dr Prathap C Reddy.

Ram Charan and Upasana shared the pregnancy news on December 12, 2022. Announcing it on social media, the couple wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekhs & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."

Talking about the Naatu Naatu dance rehearsal, Upasana said, "I was on the set of Naatu Naatu in Ukraine with him and then here as well. He has been with me through some of my really tough times at work and of course, he's there during all my successes as well. I just had to be there at this time because he was physically shaking and he needed as much support as he could get during the dance."

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's period film 'RRR' co-starring Jr NTR. The film went on to make history after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. He is currently shooting for RC 15 which is being helmed by Shankar and features Kiara Advani opposite him.