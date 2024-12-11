Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wishes For A Loyal & Loving Partner In 2025 After Naga Chaitanya Gets Married To Sobhita Dhulipala

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again become the talk of the town as her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a much-publicised wedding. While Chay and Sobhita’s wedding photos and videos are making waves on the internet, Samantha’s fans have rallied around her, sending her love and support during this time.

Amid the buzz, Samantha shared an intriguing Instagram story featuring a 2025 prediction for her zodiac sign. The post mentioned finding a loyal and loving partner in the coming year, to which Samantha added a heartfelt “Amen.” This subtle wish has sparked a wave of hope among her fans, who are now rooting for her to find true happiness and companionship. The post that the Citadel actress shared read, "Taurus Virgo Capricorn what to expect in 2025

•an extremely busy year

• progress in your craft and earning more money for it

•financial stability for you and yours

• a very loyal and loving partner

• completion of big goals you have had over the years.

• multiple streams of income

•an opportunity to relocate

• better mental and physical health

• fertility, lol, if you're trying to conceive, that's great. if not, be careful."





In a recent interview, Samantha opened up about the aftermath of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. She revealed the harsh criticism and online hate she faced, being labeled with derogatory terms like “used,” “wasted,” and “second-hand.” Despite the negativity, Samantha has emerged stronger, focusing on her career and personal growth.

Her resilience has not gone unnoticed. Samantha was recently honoured with the “Woman of the Year” award, a testament to her inspiring journey and unwavering determination. With fans showering her with love and her career soaring, Samantha’s story continues to be one of strength and hope.