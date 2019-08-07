Sanjay Leela Bhansali films influenced my decision to join Bollywood: Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says the films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali are a major reason that influenced her desire to work in Hindi films.

"The first Bollywood film I watched was 'Asoka' (Santosh Sivan's 2001 directorial). I saw Kareena dancing and she was stunning. It was like watching 'The Last Of The Mohicans' or 'Braveheart'. After that I watch 'Devdas', and then 'Black'. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been a huge part of me wanting to do Hindi films," said the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film "Aladin".

The actress opened up about her influences in IMDb Original "The Insider's Watchlist".

Jacqueline revealed her favourite shows were "Game Of Thrones", "Seinfeld", "Veep", "30 Rock", "You", "13 Reasons Why" and "Stranger Things".

The "Kick" star will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller "Mrs. Serial Killer".

"Mrs. Serial Killer" is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.