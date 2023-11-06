trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684981
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Calls Jawan Co-Star Ridhi Dogra 'Mom' In Hilarious Response To Birthday Wish

Shah Rukh Khan and Ridhi Dogra recently shared the screen space in YRF's action movie 'Jawan'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 08:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan marked his 58th birthday on November 2. The entire television and Bollywood industry expressed their heartfelt wishes for the Bollywood heartthrob! Actress Ridhi Dogra, who played the role of his foster mother in 'Jawan', joined in and poured her warm wishes. In response to her message, King Khan playfully tweeted, "Thank u mom!! Ha ha. Bless u."

On his birthday, Ridhi Dogra shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, writing, "Happiest and healthiest birthday to the best of the best! @iamsrk." Ridhi, who is a fan of the actor, affectionately replied to his tweet, saying, "Sabko beta mujhe mom. Love yoooouuu forever."

Later, she shared a video of the actor discussing his success and captioned it with one of his statements, "Work very very hard with honesty." Ridhi replied to this message and wittily wrote, "Now working very hard to make sure you never call me mom again. @iamsrk but mom is better than beta coz it’s a Jookkeeeee."

For those unfamiliar with the context, Ridhi Dogra played a role in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie 'Jawan' earlier in the year, portraying Kaveri Amma, a maternal figure in one of Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen characters. 

The film, released on September 7, 2023, was produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It also featured Deepika Padukone in an extended appearance, Sunil Grover, and other prominent figures from the South film industry, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Before her role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', Ridhi Dogra had an extensive career in television shows and web series.

