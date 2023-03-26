Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan And Family Break Internet In Stunning Black Outfits For Coffee Table Book- See Pic

New Delhi: Interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared their family picture to make a very special announcement. Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a family picture with Shah Rukh Khan, sons Aryan Khan and Abram Khan and daughter Suhana Khan all of whom were dressed in black. The announcement is for Gauri Khan’s upcoming coffee table book with Penguin. “Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon,” she captioned the post.

King Khan twinned with his son Aryan in black leather jacket. The father-son duo paired the jackets with black T-shirt. Gauri looks gorgeous in a black dress with a plunging neckline. For the photo-op, Suhana looks classy in a white and black corset outfit. The little one looked super cute in an all-black outfit. SRK`s family picture caught everyone's attention.

Reacting to the post, actress and Gauri Khan’s friend Neelam Kothari Soni commented, "Gorgeous picture." Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

See the Khan family picture here

Reportedly, Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was 18, while Gauri was just 14 years old. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for `more than three seconds`, he felt `encouraged` and wanted to date Gauri.

After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991. Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan, on November 13. Shah Rukh and Gauri`s daughter Suhana Khan was born on May 22, 2000, while their youngest, son Abram Khan, was born on May 27, 2013, via surrogacy.

(With ANI inputs)