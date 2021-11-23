'Shaktimaan' actor Mukesh Khanna blasts Kangana Ranaut over 'bheek' remark, calls it 'chaaploosi se prerit'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often hits the headlines for her controversial and over the top statements. Kangana was recently in the eye of the storm once again and was criticised from several quarters after she stated that 'India truly gained freedom in 2014'.

Several known personalities criticised her remarks and some of them even appealed to initiate an action against her. Now adding to the list is Bollywood veteran actor Mukesh Khanna.

Sharing a lengthy note on Kangana Ranaut's photo on his Instagram account, Mukesh wrote in Hindi, "Many people have been asking me time and again why you have not commented on the derogatory remark made on India’s independence of the country? So let me tell you. I have given. But maybe it’s not read. childish. It was ridiculous. Chaploosi se prerit tha (It was flattering).”

Mukesh Khanna continued, "Was it a sign of ignorance or a side effect of the Padma Award? I don’t know. But everyone knows this and also believes that our country became independent on August 15, 1947. Even trying to address it differently would be nothing short of foolishness."

He sarcastically added, "But here I would also like to disclose that whether to say or sing it.. gave us azaadi ‘bina khadag bina dhaal, sabarmati ke sant tune kar diya kamal’.. is as far from reality as the above statement. The reality is that if anyone created the fear of running away in the mind of the British government, it was the sacrifice of countless revolutionaries of the country, the fear of Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj and the rebellion of his own soldiers. SO STOP MAKING SUCH CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT !!"

The versatile actor concluded by asking the controversial B-Town actress to stop making such controversial statements.