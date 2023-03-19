Shama Sikander Looks Smouldering In SIZZLING Black Bikini, Fans Call Her The 'Hottest'

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often blesses our feeds with her SIZZLING pictures and on Sunday, she dropped a few pictures on Instagram oozing oomph in a stunning black bikini and her post has taken over the internet and left netizens in complete awe.

The actress who is still remembered for her role as Pooja Mehta in the serial 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', treated her fans with a slew of steamy pics from her recent vacation in Dubai.

On Sunday, Shama took to her Instagram and dropped some smouldering pictures of herself under the glistening sun. The actress dropped some clicks with her pal on social media flaunting her perfect figure and making the jaws drop. She wrote the caption, "I’m Alive…on the beach with my girl @jamelacemo." She also used hashtags like ‘girls trip, fun times, happiest sunday, Dubai’ and several others for the post.

Fans flooded the comment section with herat-eye and love emojis. One of them wrote, "Looks amazing! Life’s better at the beach!" Another one commented, “Totally slaying in a bikini!" Someone else said, “Nice looking and stylish! Welcome to Dubai!’ Another fan stated, “Sexy and stunning Shama Sikander" Other one wrote, “You are looking so hot!!"

Speaking about her professional life, Shama Sikander has featured in several Bollywood films such as 'Prem Aggan' and 'Mann'. She was seen in a supporting role in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part'. Shama Sikander was seen in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and later in 'Shunyaa', 'Seven'.

Shama played the lead antagonist in 'Baal Veer'. She was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.