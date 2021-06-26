हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty's 'happy dance' on a Saturday has a perfect weekend vibe to it - Watch

Shamita Shetty is seen dressed aptly for the weekend in a light-yellow floral off-shoulder short dress.

Shamita Shetty&#039;s &#039;happy dance&#039; on a Saturday has a perfect weekend vibe to it - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Shamita Shetty welcomed the weekend with a happy dance. She took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a boomerang video clip of her dancing joyfully.

"When u#you realise it`s Saturday #saturdayvibes #saturday #fun #weekend #love #instadaily," she wrote with the clip.

Shamita is seen dressed aptly for the weekend in a light-yellow floral off-shoulder short dress. Her hair is tied in two buns and butterfly earrings add to the weekend vibe.

The actress will soon be seen in the upcoming film "The Tenant".

 

