Shanaya Kapoor celebrates 20th birthday with Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and parents-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday. The 20-year-old rang in her birthday with brother Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday and her parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.

Sanjay took to Instagram to share a video of Shanaya cutting her birthday cake. In the video, Ananya, Arjun, Maheep and Rhea Kapoor were seen cheering for Shanaya as she pretended to blow the candles. He captioned the video, "Happy birthday Darling love you."

Ananya too posted a wish for her childhood friend. She wrote, "My soulmate turns 20,” she wrote. Arjun also shared a video from the party but not of Shanaya. He shared a video of Ananya as she stayed hooked to her phone. “Checking her own pictures on Instagram."

On the work front, Shanaya assissted Karan Johar’s production, the Gunjan Saxena biopic starring actor, cousin Janhvi Kapoor.