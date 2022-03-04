हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shane Warne dead: Shilpa Shetty mourns cricketer's demise, says 'Legends live on'

Warne's management released a brief statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Friday (March 4) mourned the demise of Australian spinner Shane Warne. The actress took to social media and shared a post in his tribute, writing, 'Legends live on'. 

The post showed Shilpa and Shane posing for the camera as the cricketer flashes his beautiful smile. Take a look at Shilpa's post below: 

Shane Warne, unarguably one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to a statement from his management. He was 52.

Warne's management released a brief statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reported by various media outlets here said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. 

In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

