Shatrughan Sinha Admits To Cheating On His Wife With Other Woman, Says Love Triangle Even Makes Men Suffer

Mumbai: Shatrughan Sinha, a celebrated veteran of Bollywood, recently made a heartfelt confession in an interview with Retro Lehren. He admitted to having been involved in a love triangle during his younger days, which involved his wife Poonam Sinha and other women. He was allegedly dating actress Reena Roy during that time. The revelation has left many surprised as the actor reflected on the emotional turmoil he endured and caused during that phase.

In his candid statement, Sinha acknowledged the pain such situations bring, not just to the women involved but also to the man. He said, “It’s not just the girls involved in the love triangle that are suffering; the man equally suffers. He struggles to get out of the situation even when he wants to.”

While refraining from naming anyone directly, Sinha expressed gratitude to the women who played a role in his life, acknowledging their contribution to his growth as a person. He said, “I don’t have any grudges against anybody. I never think ill of them. They have all helped me grow and become a better person. I have definitely made mistakes in my life.”

Reflecting on his early days in the film industry, Sinha admitted that he was overwhelmed by the glamour and lacked proper guidance. He shared, “It was natural for a boy who had come all the way from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn’t know how to deal with stardom. However, after Poonam came into my life, she helped me a lot.”

This confession has sparked discussions about the complexities of relationships in Bollywood and the pressures of fame. Despite the challenges, Sinha credited his wife, Poonam, for being his guiding force during difficult times.