Sushant Singh Rajput

Shekhar Suman, who demanded CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, travels to Patna to meet his family

Earlier, Shekhar Suman created a forum called #JusticeForSushantForum demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death, even though the case is being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Shekhar Suman, who demanded CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, travels to Patna to meet his family

New Delhi: Actor Shekhar Suman on Sunday tweeted that he is travelling to Patna to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family. He also said that he will urge Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to press upon a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the versatile star's death. Patna is Sushant's hometown and his family is settled there. Shekhar Suman too belongs to Patna. 

"I'm going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon CBI enquiry for Sushant," he tweeted.

Sushant died at the age of 34 in Mumbai by suicide. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months. 

Earlier, Shekhar Suman created a forum called #JusticeForSushantForum demanding a CBI probe into Sushant's death, even though the case is being investigated by Mumbai Police.

The final postmortem report of Sushant confirmed asphyxia due to hanging as the cause of death. However, Shekhar Suman demanded reinvestigation.

"We all will have to take a more belligerent stand and not be cowered down by the suicide narrative and whitewashed slanted theories. This time we won't listen. This time we won't be convinced. #justiceforSushantforum," the veteran actor tweeted after the postmortem report was out.

"So it has been declared that Sushant's was plain and simple suicide. Don't fall for that. I suspected this would happen. The narrative was set from before. That's why the forum has become all the more imp. Plz raise your voices for a reinvestigation," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Shekhar Suman has been claiming that Sushant didn't die by suicide and he is a victim of foul play, which, however, has been ruled out by the Mumbai Police.

Sushant Singh RajputShekhar Sumansushant singh rajput death
Nana Patekar meets Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna, pays tribute
